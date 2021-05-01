OPPOSITION GPZ SAYS PATRIOTIC FRONT LEADERS CREATING PIMP STYLE POLITICS

Golden Party of Zambia, (GPZ) has raised concerns that the country’s politics is turning into a game of the wealthy where the poor beg for scraps from the rich instead of giving them opportunities.

GPZ president, Jackson Silavwe tells Byta FM News that this corruption of the mind, intellect and society is destructive and denies citizens a chance to realise their full potential.

Silavwe accuses the entire ruling Patriotic Front, (PF) of creating a super elitist society, citing videos showing Vice President, Inonge Wina dishing out cash at a recent public gathering.

He says his party always held Wina in very high esteem, but describes her recent action as extremely painful and shallow politics.

Silavwe fears the PF has created an untamed monster that will consume the fabric of society.

He says it will be difficult for PF leaders, who he terms as portraying as political pimps – turn around and urge people to work hard and spur collective national prosperity.

“A nation cannot be developed by handouts but by clear development strategies that bring out collectiveness from it citizenry. A leadership that rally’s it’s people toward a greater good. What PF is portraying is greed and political immorality against our democracy. PF leaders have been corrupted by power completely. They have become blind guides,” charges Silavwe.