By Chileshe Mwango

Political Analyst Innocent Masiku says the opposition in Parliament is bound to weaken even further should the ruling UPND succeed with their petitions.

The ruling UPND enjoys majority parliamentary seats in the house with about 66 seats while the opposition PF and PNUP have 29 and 1 seats respectively with 19 independent parliamentarians.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Masiku observes that this development will also disadvantage the opposition’s ability to offer checks and balances as the exercise requires numbers.

Meanwhile, Mr. Masiku says the UPND will be contradicting itself should it allow wastage of public resources on by-elections.

He says while it is the ruling party’s democratic right to petition election results it may be uncomfortable with, it should also remember its promise to the people of ensuring prudent utilization of resources.

PHOENIX NEWS