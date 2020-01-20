THE opposition is at its weakest point that it has no chance of winning 2021 general elections, Patriotic Front (PF) vice chairperson for mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said.

Mr Mwamba said that the current opposition was the loudest but would not have any meaningful inroads in the 2021 general election.

He said in an interview yesterday that the opposition had no muscle on the grassroots like the ruling party, which was a clear indication that it would not have any chance of winning the elections.

The former UPND vice-president for administration said that the ruling party would, therefore, not give chance to the opposition to turn around the overwhelming support from the people.

Mr Mwamba who is popularly known as GBM, said the opposition only enjoyed support from certain regions, a situation which would continue to disadvantage them.

“Even when we have continued to enjoy this support across the country, we shall go flat out especially in the opposition stronghold to dismantle the structures.

“We were only waiting for the festive season to come to an end and then start going flat out to mobilise the party so that we don’t give chance to the opposition to have meaningful votes, come 2021,” Mr Mwamba said.

He said that the Zambians were pleased with the leadership of President Edgar Lungu of taking development to all corners of the country.

“Zambians can see for themselves what the President is doing for this country. In a short period, he has managed to change the face of this country. Before the elections we shall see how Zambia will be.

“President Lungu has realised development will actualise more investment in this country. In the previous governments the country did not see this kind of development,” Mr Mwamba said.