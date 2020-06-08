OPPOSITION LEADERS MUST NOT PLACE INNOCENT YOUTH’S LIVES IN HARM’S WAY

7th June 2020

We have noted yet again opportunist tendencies by some Opposition leaders together with bedfellows in civil society are seeking to incite Zambia’s youths into placing their lives and careers in harm’s way. If indeed these Opposition leaders cared so much, they would have been on the streets protesting.

Before these desperate Opposition and civil society leaders can mislead innocent and unsuspecting youths, he is what His Excellency President Edgar Lungu stated as a matter of principle yesterday in Chirundu District.

The Head of State made some insightful observations on the balance between the rights of citizens to freedom of speech on one hand; and government’s obligation to maintain law and order on the other.

The following is a summary:

1. The President is not against freedom of expression. He values it as a matter of right and law.

2. Freedom of expression comes with responsibilities. Therefore, the exercise of these freedoms must be within the confines of the law, without veering into the muddy waters of Defamation and Libel

3. The Head of State does not mind being criticised as he has demonstrated time and again.

4. He has however warned against use of unpalatable language such as insulting the President which amounts to criminal defamation

5. He said artists have the right to express themselves and he will always support their music.

6. He cautioned citizens against being used to champion agendas they do not fully understand by self-seeking elements seeking to stir the pot of hate and intolerance.

7. President Lungu emphasized the need for tolerance and mutual respect and called on all Zambians to be civil with each other and patriotic to the country, emphasising that citizens from all walks of life across the political divide can disagree without becoming personally disagreeable. At the end of the day, freedom of expression must not be allowed to degenerate into insults.

8. He urged those who seek to protest to cooperate with the Police especially under COVID-19.

After all is said and done, the right to Freedom of Expression MUST continue to be enjoyed by citizens.

We therefore challenge Opposition leaders and their friends in civil society to stop inciting innocent young people and instead take it upon themselves to protest on the streets. That is what anyone claiming courage would do instead of sacrificing innocent young lives.

Lastly, we also appeal to the youth of Zambia, including the artists not to allow their genuine arguments and debate to be hijacked and poisoned by selfish politicians.

Ends…//…

SUNDAY CHANDA

MEDIA DIRECTOR

PATRIOTIC FRONT

PARTY HEADQUARTERS