By Lukundo Nankamba

Some opposition political parties have regretted the ruling upnd government’s failure to have a lean government.

The UPND government in its campaign manifesto promised to downsize its cabinet to 18 ministers but currently has 25 ministers appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema.

In an interview, Patriotic Front Vice President Given Lubinda says it is unfortunate that the UPND government has not stayed true to its campaign promise of forming a lean government.

And Socialist Party Vice President Dr Cosmas Musumali says having more cabinet ministers is only a drawback to the development of the country as it will cause more economic challenges.

Dr Musumali is of the view that 10 cabinet ministers would have been more efficient to develop Zambia adding that this is not a good beginning for the UPND government who promised to have a smaller cabinet.

