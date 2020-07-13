OPPOSITION PLANNING TO MAKE ZAMBIA UNGOVERNABLE, SAYS PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

By Watch Reporter

President Edgar Lungu says he has received reports of some opposition political parties planning to make the country ungovernable.

President Lungu says the plan is to cause violence so that they can force him to meet with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

According to ZNBC NEWS, the President has wondered why some church leaders have never asked UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to publicly condemn violence.

He says he expects the Church to condemn violence whether it is coming from the PF or UPND.

President Lungu says there was also a plot to provoke the PF in Mongu and Lukulu so that they can blame him for the violence.

The Head of State says those who are in leadership have a duty to maintain law and order.

He has urged youths not to be used in violent activities.

President Lungu says youths should question why political leaders do not send their children to fight but those of other people.

He said this when he addressed people in Lukulu district that had gone to welcome him.