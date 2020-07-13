OPPOSITION PLANNING TO MAKE ZAMBIA UNGOVERNABLE, SAYS PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU
By Watch Reporter
President Edgar Lungu says he has received reports of some opposition political parties planning to make the country ungovernable.
President Lungu says the plan is to cause violence so that they can force him to meet with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.
According to ZNBC NEWS, the President has wondered why some church leaders have never asked UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to publicly condemn violence.
He says he expects the Church to condemn violence whether it is coming from the PF or UPND.
President Lungu says there was also a plot to provoke the PF in Mongu and Lukulu so that they can blame him for the violence.
The Head of State says those who are in leadership have a duty to maintain law and order.
He has urged youths not to be used in violent activities.
President Lungu says youths should question why political leaders do not send their children to fight but those of other people.
He said this when he addressed people in Lukulu district that had gone to welcome him.
There is a problem here. A known violent individual complaining of others being violent!!?? And who does he expect to take his lies. Everyone will just say, he is creating an excuse to fan violence himself. He is failing to make strides on the vote ballot path and the only way to survive is to go the path of violence. We know him. That’s how he conducts himself. He is violent, very very violent. Which opposition is planning violence. The people of Zambia must never let this guy destroy the country. No 1 should fear anything anymore. If thinks the army is his weapon, his gonna have a rude shock of his life. Nothing, not the police, not the army will stop us from kicking him out. He can talk the way he is talking but this is b4 the game starts. He’s got no confidence. The burden of wealth he has Stollen is biting deep into his subconscious. He knows after all, he has created an assernal of spears from all round him to pierce him. Soon this guy will be history whether there is the army, police or his bare hands, he must and he is going.