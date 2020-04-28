By Lomphande Phiri

The opposition UPND has condemned the tribal remarks made by Commerce Minister, Christopher Yaluma, who is also PF Malole Member of Parliament

In a video that has gone viral, Mr. Yaluma is warning people in Northern Province not to wear pf labelled face masks in southern province or risk being beaten.

In the video footage, Mr. Yaluma said southern province is a no go area for people that intend to wear pf labelled protective masks and that no one is allowed to mention anything associated to the Patriotic Front.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa is disappointed that at a time when the country needs to unite in the fight against Covid 19, Mr. Yaluma is issuing divisive tribal remarks.

Mr. Mweetwa has wondered by the pf would entertain politics of tribalism now when all political parties should work together in finding solutions that will help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

In a related development, Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba is shocked and disappointed with the tribal sentiments uttered by Mr. Yaluma while in his constituency.

Mr. Kalaba is saddened that government ministers are in the forefront of practicing tribal sentiments and wants President Edgar Lungu to condemn the tribal sentiments made by Mr. Yaluma and show leadership by punishing his ministers who are promoting tribalism.

