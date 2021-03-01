By Patricia Male

The opposition UPND is disturbed with the continued display of large bundles of explained cash with impunity by some patriotic front members.

UPND Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says these public displays of defiance by the PF and its members are making a total and complete mockery of the Zambian people whose economy has been sabotaged through schemes of grand corruption and blatant theft, as well as plunder of the country’s numerous resources.

Mr. Bwalya has however reminded Zambians that the culture of displaying unexplained wealth has been longstanding within the patriotic front and is calling on law enforcement agencies to swiftly move in and summon all patriotic front cadres and ministers visibly seen making unusual public displays of money so that they can explain the source of this money.

Meanwhile, the opposition All People’s Congress Party –APC- is demanding that the pf leadership explains where exactly the source of this money which is being carelessly being displayed by some of its members as witnessed in the recent past is.

Party President, Nason Msoni is concerned that this money is suspect and is intended to influence the outcome of the elections further stating that this kind of criminality is a classic case of economic sabotage whose perpetrators must be brought to justice.

But in response, PF Media Director, Sunday Chanda says the party would not be surprised that attempts are being made to manufacture and circulate videos using persons clad in PF party regalia on social media purporting to be members linked to the ruling party or its leaders, when in fact not.

Mr. Chanda explains that the current happenings in which questionable videos are being posted on social media reaffirms its support as a party towards the enactment of the cybercrime bill which will protect innocent persons who are falsely being linked to such videos with masked individuals.

He said the PF does not subscribe to purported criminality being witnessed on social media and has called on the Bank of Zambia and investigative wings to take interest in monies held by citizens in different locations.

