OPPOSITION PUNCH ‘HOLES’ IN BALLY’S PARLEY SPEECH
By: Innocent Phiri
Some Patriotic Front[PF] Members of Parliament have described President Hakainde Hichilema’s maiden speech, as incoherent and inconsistent with what was pledged.
Mporokoso Member of Parliament, Brian Mundubile and Former Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo say the speech lacks clarity on issues of the much anticipated free education policy and the violence, which littered the country in the elections.
The duo says most of the issues covered in the speech are a carryover of what the Patriotic Front promised and was undertaking during it’s reign.
