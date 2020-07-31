By Maiko Zulu
OPPOSITION SHOULD BRACE FOR A POSSIBLE 2021 VICTORY FOR PF
Like it or not, the Patriotic Front (PF) is still the biggest and most powerful political party in Zambia and as long as the opposition continues to be content with Facebook and meme victories, PF will continue ruling beyond 2021.
Yesterday’s byelection results particularly from Western Province should be taken as a huge wake up call for the opposition especially the UPND whose supporters are already convinced that their party will form the next government. As a matter of fact, if the UPND don’t play their cards right, a new party will surpass them with the possibility of forming government so for my elder brother HH and the UPND, 2021 is a litmus test for their political existence. Remember how the little known Edgar Lungu became Republican President after the death of King Cobra Michael Chilufya Sata. This was despite titles like ‘Chakolwa’, ‘Jameson’ ‘Komboni’ and his self confessed ‘Visionless’.
Yes, PF have messed the country up economically, socially, religiously, politically and all but the opposition doesn’t seem to capitalize on these fallbacks. Even with divisions within the ruling party, corruption allegations and political anarchy, they still continue to gain milage especially among rural voters. The average Zambian voter is gullible and in many instances the value of their vote can be equated to a disposable Chinese t-shirt and PF has fully capitalised on this mass ignorance and an uninformed electorate. A lot of ‘develoomental’ projects will be rolled out for political milage by the ruling party which will make the opposition job even harder.
Another dimension that has been largely dormant is the aspect of the Youth vote. Opposition doesn’t seem to have a tangible plan for youth participation and inclusion in their parties, save for parties like Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party, the only party to have a clearly outlined ideology so far. If young people decide to, they can drastically change the political landscape of the country and decide who forms the next government. As things stand, there is a notable and steady uprising of youth who have decided to be the game changers and not spectators in their own game.
So if opposition think PF will be wiped out just like that in the next 12 months, I’m afraid people will have heart conditions and high blood pressure when ECZ announces the results the way your preempted victory on Facebook yesterday was crushed by the actual results. Meanwhile lawyers will be on standby to chew your money. In fact what a number of people are asking is whether opposition will be a lesser evil than what we have in PF today.
Too right. In fact, UPND would do well to ditch the appearance of being a tribal party. HH should be more visible and appeal to all Zambians regardless of Province.
I taka this as caution and frustration rather than a reality on the ground. I don’t think Maiko really has information of what is happening on the ground. Frustrations make people lose focus. PF survival is dependent on rigging elections.
Despite losing elections many times, the UPND has never taken time to reorganise itself, to bring in new blood and has continued with people with whom it is impossible to win a presidential election. Apart from the UPND President himself, Gary Nkombo and Jack Mwiimbu the other leaders in UPND are not known. Yes PF will win next 2021 elections not because they are popular but because there is no capacity in the opposition. The recent ward bye-elections results should however not be the yardstick because of the high voter apathy which works against the party in power, the PF. Futhermore bribery of the electorate by the PF is more widespread in a small ward bye election than in a general election. The current socio-economic conditions in the country dictate a change of government. However, despite the prevailing favourable conditions for a change of government in Zambia, the opposition must work very hard if they have to remove a corrupt and scared PF from power. The PF, with it`s corrupted state institutions, will do whatever it takes to retain power.