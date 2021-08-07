OPPOSITION SHOULD FORGET ABOUT GOVERNMENT OF UNITY- ANTONIO MWANZA

Lusaka, Friday (August 6, 2021)

Opposition has resorted to violence to make the country ungovernable in order to push for a Government of National Unity but that will never happen, Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Antonio Mwanza has said.

Mr. Mwanza said a vote for President Edgar Lungu was a vote for peace and development.

The PF Media Director said a vote for the opposition was a vote for no message, no experience, bitterness and tribalism.

He stated that young people were currently serving in strategic positions because President Lungu loved them.

Mr. Mwanza said the opposition were aware that they lost the election and wanted to intimidate citizens so that they do not vote urging them not be intimidated.

He said the opposition had run out of issues to talk about because even the local currency, Kwacha, recently rebound after sensing continuity.

The PF Media said this at the PF Virtual Rally in Lusaka today.