OPPOSITION SHOULD FORGET ABOUT GOVERNMENT OF UNITY- ANTONIO MWANZA
Lusaka, Friday (August 6, 2021)
Opposition has resorted to violence to make the country ungovernable in order to push for a Government of National Unity but that will never happen, Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Antonio Mwanza has said.
Mr. Mwanza said a vote for President Edgar Lungu was a vote for peace and development.
The PF Media Director said a vote for the opposition was a vote for no message, no experience, bitterness and tribalism.
He stated that young people were currently serving in strategic positions because President Lungu loved them.
Mr. Mwanza said the opposition were aware that they lost the election and wanted to intimidate citizens so that they do not vote urging them not be intimidated.
He said the opposition had run out of issues to talk about because even the local currency, Kwacha, recently rebound after sensing continuity.
The PF Media said this at the PF Virtual Rally in Lusaka today.
ANTONIO MWANZA, THAT BLUNDER YOU MADE NEEDS REVERSING BY YOURSELF BECAUSE IF RWANDA ASKS FOR YOU TO APPEAR BEFORE THEIR JUDICIARY, IT WILL ONLY BE PROPER THAT WE HEED THAT CALL, SO FOR YOU, IT IS BETTER IF YOU APOLOGIZE NOW INSTEAD OF THAT APOLOGY TO BE EXTRACTED FROM YOU. IF YOU ARE BLIND ENOUGH NOT TO SEE WHAT YOU DID, WE ARE TELLING YOU NOW THAT YOU MADE A BIG BLUNDER WHICH YOU WILL LIVE TO RECREATE. MAKING AMENDS IS UP TO YOU.
The young is Blinded by ZESCO salary and fails to see reality on the ground. Who can decide to associate with gassers in a so called Government of national unity. It would be big betrayal to those that are working for change and some of them lost their lives as a result of gassing.
Antonio Mwanza my brother, your political party of thieves is finished. Zambians have realized that your party has stolen massively from the people, hence one of your finished Politicians on the copper-belt boasted at ” what is ka K2 million”. If you are not foolish you know that your party if full of corrupt, that food prices are extremely high, even the electricity we produce is out of reach to most Zambians.
You aware that we are still looking for the owner of the 48 houses who is hiding in your party. You know that the fire tenders costing $1 million each was a carefully engineered corruption and many more. Your Jerabos killed our people through their gassing sponsored by your party. God will deliver Zambia. We are aware you want to steal the votes GOD will deliver Zambia from this useless Leadership which is now sponsoring tribalism, which the President and senior PF officials have not condemned.
Antonio please pack your bags. Zambians have decided to change your government whether you like it or not.
WASABAILA MANINGI. YOU WANT TO GO DOWN FIGHTING WITH DIRTY TRICKS. IF NOT CAREFUL YOU WILL BECOME JOBLESS AFTER 12 AUGUST 2021. PF HAS PRODUCED SO MANY VERSIONS OF CHANDA CHIMBA III WITHIN THE PARTY, POLICE AND ZNBC.