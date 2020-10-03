Vice-President

says the opposition should prepare themeselves for a huge loss in the 2021 elections.

Mrs Wina was speaking in Parliament this morning during the Vice-President’s question and answer session that the imminent loss of the opposition is seen through their allegations on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), actions which are meant to prepare the minds of Zambians ahead of their defeat.

She said it is challenging to note that institutions such as ECZ are being weakened for political expediency.

Mrs Wina has called for safeguarding of institutions that are created to champion democracy.

She was responding to PF Chitambo MP Chanda Mutale who wanted to know why the Opposition is maligning ECZ and accusing it of rigging next year’s general elections.