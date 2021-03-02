It’s up to the opposition to find a way forward in view of the clear machinations by Edgar Lungu’s PF to rig the 2021 general elections, says Colonel Panji Kaunda.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said it was very clear to every doubting Thomas, that going by the voters roll released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), there is a well calculated plan to rig the elections through suppression of voters in opposition strongholds.

Col Panji said it was surprising that while opposition strongholds had seen a minus in terms of registered voters, areas where the ruling party was perceived to be strong had seen an upswing in the number of voters, which he said did not happen by accident.

He said the whole Western Province, which had around 17 constituencies, only three had surpassed the number of registered voters in just one constituency of Eastern Province, Vubwi.

“Vubwi as a district we have a population of 44,584 and according to the numbers EVZ has brought, 27,000 plus have registered. If you look at Vubwi district it is sparsely populated. So the 27,000 is a bit questionable,” Col Panji said. “If you look at Western Province only three are surpassing Vubwi, yet it has a lot of population than us, and when we went to register there wasn’t a crash for people to register.”

Col Panji said this was something those in the opposition should forensically look into.

“How come that all constituencies or provinces who normally vote for the opposition have minus in all the votes? For the first time in history, Eastern Province has more voters than Southern Province. In my view there is voter suppression,” Col Panji said. “Remember you and I discussed this in the older articles when they were doing away with the old voters register. The aim was to rig the election before the vote.”

Col Panji it was time for those in the opposition and the general citizenry which was interested in free and fair elections, to take note and do something about it.

“It’s up to them to find a way forward, we can’t force them, they know themselves what to do about it. If we go alone… – Daily Revelation