GREED and division among opposition political parties and leaders will cost us what should have been the obvious people’s victory in the 2021 polls, warns Enock Tonga.

The 3rd Liberation Movement (3RD-LM) president said a government of thieves, by thieves, for thieves, was the most dangerous and deadly any nation would not wish to have, “and Zambia is not far from that – too much noise makers and full of the coward crybabies”.

Tonga said opposition parties were a “bunch of puffed up for nothing, dishonest and very dull self-centred individuals” who have built most of their names on very weak political foundations coupled with questionable initiatives or origins.

“If you can, please change for the better. Zambia’s peace and unity is at stake. Sadly, these are individuals which most media institutions in Zambia are eulogising – mainly due to the politically instigated poverty, which has not spared anyone – media inclusive,” he said. “Look at the headlines or lead stories in most media institutions – so compromising and very depressing as they aid criminals up their ladder – only to be forgotten once they arrive. All we read, watch and listen to on a daily basis are poverty stricken media headlines. Sad! Media ethics, fundamental principles and birthrights are traded for a piece of silver. What a nation!”

Tonga said squeezed and threatened private sector, sleeping Church and civil society organisations, toothless labour unions and poor citizenry, was all what Zambia was blessed with now.

“Mind you, it’s poverty and illiteracy as a tool in the hands of a Janus-faced politician to use for controlling people. Majority must remain poor so that no-one has energy to go on the street and protest against a failed regime – even in human reproduction, one needs energy,” he said. “Keep people on hand-to-mouth means of survival so that they do not have the ability to plan for tomorrow – such a people can easily be manipulated to the best interest of untrustworthy politician. For instance, a free K10 would have solved a day’s empty stomach of a poor man – what more a donation of 25 kg bag of mealie-meal? It’s 30 days of no worries and stress for a hand-to-mouth survivor.”

Tonga said it was a small-selected and manageable voters, as a tool in the hands of an underhand politician, used for ascending and holding on to power on the pretext of democracy.

“Who will stand to protest against disputed elections, when you have foolish 15 presidential candidates on a ballot paper sharing amongst themselves a-six million voter register – comprised mainly of poverty stricken voters spaced over a land of 752,618 km² out of the 17+ million people, amidst a well-beefed up police service? No one,” he argued. “We warned you, way ahead, that the forthcoming general polls have nothing to do with ‘President-General’ Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s fraud infrastructure development and the 17+ million Zambian people, but more pivoted on the voters’ register. Voters’ register is the heartbeat of one Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, ‘President-General’ and his Patriotic Front (PF) administration. We told you of how the reducing formula (RF) and many other sophisticated methods do work in political mathematics. Where are we now that the voter registration is underway? All we hear now is noise of complaints and cries. Who will hear you?”

Tonga said this was not time to make noise, “it was time to work in unity for the sake of Zambia”.

“Who can think of another five solid years of Patriotic Front (PF) administration?” he asked.

Tonga said looking at the pace upon which Zambia’s economic fortunes were dwindling, the sad part of it all was that nearly everyone had gone into sleeping mode.

“Make no mistake, with another five concrete years of PF administration, there will be no Zambia to talk about. Now should have been the time to talk of a serious well-coordinated one strong voice of opposition for obvious change, not ‘madimbi’ (jokes of opposition) we are having,” he said.

Tonga said the Zambian people should have by now been breathing the hot wind of change and put President Lungu’s administration on the tip of its toes.

“…one Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his PF, having undeclared and vested interest in the planned for 2021 general polls are a million kilometres ahead. No individual political party in Zambia now is strong and powerful enough to dislodge the PF administration. Ignore this at your own expense,” said Tonga. “Greed and division among the opposition political parties and leaders will eat and cost us what should have been the obvious Zambian people’s victory ahead of the 2021 polls. Let’s continue living in self-denial and choosing arrogance, selfishness and individualism over unity of purpose as opposition – humiliating defeat awaits us all.”/LM