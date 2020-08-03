OPPOSITION UPND INTRAPARTY ELECTIONS DISATISFACTIONS IN CHOMA CONTINUE

Aspiring candidate for the Choma District Youth Chairmanship in the United Party for National Development, (UPND) has called for the cancellation of the recent intraparty elections.

District Youth Information and Publicity Secretary, Hatchwell Ndikiti has rejected the outcome of the election was not free and fair.

Ndikiti tells Byta FM News that the election was marred with rigging that saw him lose his bid to the opposition’s District Youth Chairmanship.

Ndikiti is among other candidates that have petitioned to the top leadership in the party to nullify the election, but wonders why their concerns have not been heard.

He observes that similar problems have been settled within the party in other parts of the country.

Ndikiti has since called on national leadership to iron out the differences in the district before the 2021 General Elections.

Meanwhile, UPND Intraparty Elections District Commissioner, Gerald Hamamba calls for calm in the party as they wait for the final ruling from the National Chairman Elections in regard to petitions.