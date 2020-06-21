By Koswe Editors

Imwe ba opposition, this Coronavirus wasn’t created for you by the PF.

From the first day Zambia recorded the first case of Covid-19, Lungu has been campaigning vigorously while you keep watching him on ZNBC news.

From that time, Lungu has touched all the 10 Provinces of this nation campaigning in the name of inspecting projects.

Lungu is very happy seeing Kambwili, HH, Kalaba, Mumba, Lukuku, Nawakwi, and M’membe not going anywhere not even to church.

And this time around, it is not only Lungu campaigning but all the Ministers and senior party officials are now on the ground seriously campaigning without even observing social distancing and other health guidelines.

If you think Koswe is just making noise by advising you to also start campaigning, watch this video of Lungu yesterday in Northern Province.

Life has come back to normal under the new normal. By the time you will want to leave your houses to start campaigning, that’s when Government will start announcing big numbers of Covid-19 cases and you will be confined to houses again; meanwhile time is ticking.

If you continue watching Aljezeera, BBC, Fox News, CNN, France 24, you will never leave your houses because all you will be seeing are new cases of Covid-19 everyday.

Find time with your tint vehicles and go to City Market, Soweto, Chawama Market, Matero Market, Mtendere Market, and kwa Kuku, you will realize that you are detached from reality and that PF is aware of that.

You have no time to campaign: the time is now. Join PF in the campaign under the new normal.

Put on your facemasks and carry hand sanitizers in your pockets. Go to church, visit markets, visit malls, go mu vibalabala, go ku malilo…go everywhere, after all you are Zambians free to go anywhere.

You have No Media, you have No Money, and you have No Time. THE TIME IS NOW

This Coronavirus wasn’t created for you (imwe ba opposition) by the PF. Go to town, its business as usual.

Just think of it:

With the way Lungu loves POWER, you think he was going to risk his life and presidency to die of Covid-19?

For now, Koswe has gone to eat groundnuts bought from Soweto Market where business is as usual……BYE