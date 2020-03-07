OPPOSITION WANTS NAMES OF GASSING MASTERMIND

Some Opposition Political Parties have challenged the state to release the names of the mastermind of the chemical gassing of residents before President Edgar Lungu institute a commission of inquiry into the acts.

In his national address to parliament on the progress made in the application of the values and principles, president Lungu says he is contemplating on instituting an inquiry to establish the truth behind the gassing attacks.

But UPND Chairman of Finance and economics who is also Liuwa Member of Parliament Situmbeko Musokotwane says instituting an inquiry maybe good but what people want to hear are the names of the suspects.

FDD president Edith Nawakwi and MMD President Nevers Mumba have equally shared the same sentiments.