By Brightwell Chabusha
President Edgar Lungu says to the opposition will be punished in 2021 for rejecting Bill 10.
And President Lungu has told the clergy in Kapiri Mposhi to register in numbers so that they can send “good” representatives to Parliament.
President Lungu said this when he held a meeting with the clergy in Kapiri Mposhi on his tour of Central Province.
“They say Edgar Lungu is not standing, I am standing and winning in 2021. They will regret having caused the fall of Bill 10. They will be punished come 2021,” President Lungu said.
“Now they are saying in Bill 10, there was Edagr Lungu. Edgar Lungu is coming back in 2021. It’s not about me, it’s about the law, when you make laws, they are interpreted by the courts and the courts have made a ruling on this matter and I don’t think…but because they have no vision, no explanation, you find that they want to decieve Zambian so that they can forget the crime they have committed on Bill 10. Come 2021, they have to pay for killing Bill 10.”
He said the clergy should register in numbers.
“Register in numbers so that you can send representatives to Parliament so that you can have your say in the house,” President Lungu said.
The clergy had asked President Lungu to reintroduce Bill 10 in Parliament because it had clauses that were progressive.
The clergy also asked the Head of State to find a way of delimitating the vast Kapiri Mposhi after the hope on Bill 10 failed.
Which head of state threatens to punish the opposition? Sir are we safe under you.zambia is a dictatorship and is not a Christian nation unless it s to the advantage of PF.
When you see a leader throwing tantrums like a spoiled Toddler, just know their own mouth is about to destroy and incriminate them. Now that his favourite toy, the evil Bill 10, has been taken away from him, he will be all over the floor crying murder to those who took away the poisonous Bill 10. Adada has nothing left to cling on. He is drowning in his own filth! He is caught up in his own Falsehoods, evil schemes and lies.
This is the reason why politicians should only serve Two terms, One in Office and the second one in Prison! The only reason someone wants a Third term at all costs is they don’t want to be made to account for their sins once they lose power.
Its lungu who will be taught a lesson by the people of zambia in 2021.
If there is anyone who will be punished in 2021 it is PF and their mediocre leadership. They will be taught a lesson worse than RBs. Why do people like fooling themselves even when the writing is clear on the wall? Mene Mene Tekel Parsin/Zambia.