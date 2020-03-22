[By Chambwa Moonga and Bright Tembo]

CHIRUNDU UPND member of parliament Douglas Syakalima is incensed that “these idiots” in PF preoccupied with wanting to enact bill 10, instead easing the threat of coronavirus on Zambians.

Syakalima recalled that last year in December, he warned Zambians to brace themselves for harder economic times.

“Little did I know that at some point there will be coronavirus. At that time, I was indicating that the economic fundamentals don’t add up and I predicted that this budget we are approving will crash by April 2020,” Syakalima said in an interview.

“This budget started crashing in January this year! We warned them but they didn’t want to listen and we continue warning them but they don’t want to listen. They will one day crash-land before they take-off. These idiots are only preoccupied with this bill 10, instead of sitting down and say ‘how do we deal with this coronavirus, together as a country?’”

Insofar as combating COVID 19, Syakalima said: “look at the way the South Africans are doing it!”

“[Julius] Malema was invited by President Cyril Ramaphosa to give a word over this pandemic. It’s good to have synergies because we differ in thinking,” he said.

“Seriously speaking, very few people think properly in the PF! Those who are there are diluted by these characters, cadres. They look confused and simple-minded. We have seen the motive behind [adjourning Parliament] but this is stupid thinking. The nonsense of playing around people’s lives must stop.”

Syakalima also reminded those in the government to work, unlike always hiding in the phrase of ‘Zambia is a Christian nation.’

“No! There is work to be done. God helps us when we face Him but not facing Him with corruption and notoriety,” Syakalima charged.

He explained that the real reason for adjourning Parliament sine die on Wednesday, March 18, was because the ruling PF failed to marshal a two-thirds threshold to support the bill.

“But then they brought in the idea of coronavirus as the reason. Given Lubinda is saying that this adjournment is a God-given opportunity to campaign for bill 10, meaning that he must also be saying that God gave us this coronavirus in Zambia so that we adjourn Parliament so that he (Lubinda) goes to campaign for bill 10,” he noted.

“Now, how can a person use an unfortunate issue of coronavirus as a pretext to go and do an earthly thing which doesn’t pay anybody? How can he be happy that coronavirus is here so that we adjourn? He doesn’t care whether Zambians die en masse! The only thing he wants to survive is bill 10.”

Syakalima wondered why the PF was so much steeped into bill 10.

“They were campaigning for this bill nonsense for over one year. [But] it failed to go through. Now, they want an opportunity to go and campaign again. Logic will tell you that whilst they are hiding in coronavirus, the real thing is to go and campaign for bill 10. They realise that it had failed!” Syakalima said.

“The problem with Given Lubinda is that he doesn’t think properly, he doesn’t have that logic. He thinks knowing English is good enough. No! You must be intelligent. The young man is not intelligent. He is now agreeing that bill 10 failed and wants to campaign for it during the period of coronavirus.”

He assured justice minister Lubinda that: “he will talk his lungs out, this bill 10 will never pass.”

“Already it is on the death bed. You cannot take God’s people for granted, the way the PF has been doing. The first day (March 2020), they only needed one member of parliament to buy to pass bill 10. But they failed to secure one member. The following day it came to their realisation that it was actually more than two members of parliament,” he explained.

“They pumped in a lot of money and we know who was carrying sacks of money around Parliament. It failed! This is where you must come to realise that there is an extent to which money can be used [because] people can also use their intelligence.”

Syakalima further noted that while UPND members of parliament had no money to bribe anyone, they used intelligence to stop the enactment of bill 10.

“School is good – education makes you look beyond your nose. They (PF) were just looking at dollars and kwachas which they had, but without thinking. The dollar and kwacha don’t think, let alone when you acquired it through corruption. How can you make a law by buying people?” Syakalima asked.

“Now here is the danger for PF; you could not secure one vote to pass bill 10. Do you think you’ll secure registered voters of six million? You failed to buy one individual in order for you to pass bill 10; how many millions of Zambians are you going to buy? You are on your way out but don’t go out leaving people annoyed with you.”

He underscored that bill 10 was bad enough.

“You have attempted several times to bring it to Parliament but it is not succeeding. This is why I always say oppressed people cannot live oppressed forever. Their yearn for freedom eventually ensues. Zambians have now refused this political chauvinism by PF,” indicated Syakalima.

“Instead of Lubinda telling people that ‘we shall now look for ways in which we can mitigate the suffering of the people amid this coronavirus…’ the fellow is saying that now they have been given time to go and campaign for bill 10! Their joy lies in bill 10 and not in the suffering of the Zambians.”

And during a media briefing, Syakalima said tthere comes a time when people determine to resist a thing.

“And I know now that Zambians have resisted, nothing will turn them away from what they want to have. You can rain all the bullets on them they will stull survive. Gadaffi used to behave the same way, the Iraq strongman used to behave the same way, you little boys who just came to the fore seven years ago you want to trouble us? No, the country has refused…” said Syakalima.

And PND deputy spokesperson and Choma Central member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has warned the PF that should any UPND member of parliament be harmed, they will be held accountable.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Mweetwa, however, said they would not report the ministers to the Anti-Corruption Commission because the institution had turned into what he termed a dry cleaner for filthy politicians.

“We wish to inform the nation that some of the members of the UPND are living in fear arising from threats of harm or even death from the Patriotic Front. Some ministers of the Patriotic Front have been overheard stating that the behaviour of some members of the UPND MPs not to have supported the Bill 10 even when they had promised to do so need to be punished,’’ he said.

‘’They have been overheard saying ba UPND MPs bambi balacenekwa (some UPND MPs will be injured) because they made an undertaking to vote for Bill 10 and when the time came for them to vote for the Bill 10, they did the opposite.’’

And Mweetwa challenged Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo to deny the allegations.

“I would like honourable Lusambo, Lusaka Province minister to deny these statements on behalf of his colleagues. That day at Parliament when members of parliament for PF and ministers were highly frustrated; the things they were saying we were taking note of them,’’ Mweetwa said.

‘’And as we are going to our various constituencies, we would like you to know that anything that will happen, should any harm come to any member of parliament of UPND, their blood will be on your heads, PF. We know that some of you ministers got colossal sums of money, promising that they will purchase UPND MPs. And in the process, you squandered that money, hoping that you are still going to achieve. Now that you have failed you are frustrated. Should anyone die, a member of parliament for UPND, it is you.’’

Mweetwa said he was not sacred of death if it meant defending the people’s will.

“The nation should know that some of us who stand for the truth, who stand for the community, we are not scared of death. But should anyone die it’s you because you are the ones who said that some UPND MPs balacenekwa. You harm us we are ready for that,” Mweetwa said.

“But that won’t deter our mission to liberate this country from poverty, corruption; from you corrupt leaders from PF who congregate every year on the 18th pretending to be praying to God, but you bring money to buy members of parliament to vote for Bill 10. So, as our members of parliament go back to their constituencies; we are putting it to you that should anything happen, we know the culprits, killer government.”

He challenged the unnamed ministers to sue for defamation if they wished.

“I had indicated that we are consulting and I deliberately defamed them so that when they feel injured, they take action by going to court. It was deliberate because we don’t have much confidence in the work of the. ACC even if you go and report them now, the ACC of today is like a dry cleaner going to launder filthy politicians and declare them clean,” he said.

“You take them there you are giving them a grand platform to come out clean. ACC is now a dry cleaner; this is why I had to engage the performance of defamation of character. At least we still have the confidence of the courts, let them go there and I’m appealing, like the first lady Esther Lungu’s statement, I’m also appealing that let them go to court. And I can assure you that after those court proceedings the ACC will be outside to arrest ministers.”