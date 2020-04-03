OPRAH HAS GIVEN $10 MILLION, BUT HH GAVE COINS OUT OF HIS BILLIONS AND YOU WANT ME TO DANCE FOR HIM
Yes, nine “Mushanina Bwali” but I am not going to dance for HH’s coins in form of Yebo soap. You are free to fall for his mediocrity of generosity, but not me.
I will not go down to praise a wealthy man who drops coins in an offertory bow with noise for people to see that he is giving.
Yes, it is coins that make a Billion but if you are rich, you should be ashamed to drop those coins with so much noise.
Look at Oprah Winfrey, for example, she has donated $10m towards US fight against COVID-19, because she is a woman of wealth and we can see that she has part away with something of what she has.
The 66-year-old TV host, announced she will be donating $10 million to support people and cities across the country.
But tell me how much are those boxes of Yebo and that disinfecting soap costed HH. Show me a genuine receipt, with traceable tax, of those things if it is even more than K10,000.
The fact that I am not wealthy doesn’t mean I don’t know value depending on who is donating.
I expect millions from HH for me to appreciate that he has give something he can feel, not those coins inform of Yebo soap.
TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!
Chilufya Tayali you are also a rich man no man or woman can run a political party with poverty at his doorstep never so ba President Tayali you can donate as well as rich as you are.kikikikiki.