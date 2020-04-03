OPRAH HAS GIVEN $10 MILLION, BUT HH GAVE COINS OUT OF HIS BILLIONS AND YOU WANT ME TO DANCE FOR HIM

=======================

Yes, nine “Mushanina Bwali” but I am not going to dance for HH’s coins in form of Yebo soap. You are free to fall for his mediocrity of generosity, but not me.

I will not go down to praise a wealthy man who drops coins in an offertory bow with noise for people to see that he is giving.

Yes, it is coins that make a Billion but if you are rich, you should be ashamed to drop those coins with so much noise.

Look at Oprah Winfrey, for example, she has donated $10m towards US fight against COVID-19, because she is a woman of wealth and we can see that she has part away with something of what she has.

The 66-year-old TV host, announced she will be donating $10 million to support people and cities across the country.

But tell me how much are those boxes of Yebo and that disinfecting soap costed HH. Show me a genuine receipt, with traceable tax, of those things if it is even more than K10,000.

The fact that I am not wealthy doesn’t mean I don’t know value depending on who is donating.

I expect millions from HH for me to appreciate that he has give something he can feel, not those coins inform of Yebo soap.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!