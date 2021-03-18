PRESS STATEMENT

18 TH MARCH 2021

ORDERING POLICE TO ARREST TWO MINISTERS IS A VERY BAD JOKE

PF has been the source of lawlessness and criminality in the Country. PF officials have been disregarding Covid 19 guidelines by holding huge meetings. Unfortunately the PF Deputy Secretary General, Madam Mumbi Phiri now wants to fool Zambians that Police can arrest Lusaka Province and Higher Education Ministers for breaking the Covid 19 rules and guidelines. Yet she saw nothing wrong when Mr. Lungu was going round the country attracting huge crowds. Please save this Country from your comedy and improper jokes.

For a long time our roads have been littered with vehicles bearing ECL number plates and today you want us to believe you that police will arrest these criminals. Yet, because of your intimidations, the Police had difficulties in even arresting known PF cadres who attacked Lusaka Central Police. Now after turning the Police into a gang of Zombies, you think they can arrest the two Ministers? No that is impossible; just continue packing your bags. Bicycles, chickens, goats and money will not vote for you.

PF has ruined all law enforcing institutions to abet all forms of criminality from its members. We have seen situations where certain cases have been buried alive because victims are UPND members. We have seen Police growing cold feet whenever a radio station is attacked by PF carders. But the same Police act with lightening speed whenever a complaint is reported to them against UPND or HH. The killing of Lawrence Banda and many other UPND supporters is meant to induce fear in Zambians. We have seen how PF is using our Police to harass innocent people all in the name of Public order Act.

We have seen how some people have joined hands with PF to suppress Zambians before elections. Take for instance the just ended UPND intra party elections, no any party has been harassed the way UPND was harassed. Elections were held in the bush, we still have some of our members appearing before the Courts of law. PF carders have been seen using money as bed sheets and Ministers bribing people from all walks of life in the name of empowerment and donations. However, despite all this Zambians have remained very committed to kick out PF in August.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter