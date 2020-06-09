Media proprietor and entrepreneur, Oscar Chavula has stated that musical artist, Brian Bwembya known as B Flow, walked into a trap when he went to State House alone.

Chavula also says, although B Flow meant well, as a person identified as leading a youth revolution, he should have been aware that politicians and their handlers were shrewd and cunning, and he should therefore, have taken extra caution.

He also acknowledged that the youths have genuine grievances requiring attention but the drama of the last week did not amount to a revolution.

Below are Oscar Chavula’s thoughts posted on his facebook page:

In my line of work, I deal with politicians and their handlers quite regularly or every other day.

Despite regular exposure, I still have moments when I have to touch base with trusted friends for counsel and strategy. I bounce off stuff with different people just to understand intent, purpose or cause.

Politicians, ruling and opposition or their handlers are shrewd and cunning so one has to be alert or careful when dealing with them.

I know B-Flow may not have wanted the turn of events to be this way but he has been caught out albeit inadvertently but terribly off guard! I know my youngman meant well but he made a few mistakes which include the ones below.

1. He wanted to be discreet!

A total contradiction, you can’t go to such a meeting alone.

2. The Venue!

Stately as they call it is not a neutral place for a person professing to lead a youth revolution. He could have asked for another place or accompanied but I guess he was taken in by the size and ambience of the place.

3. Counsel.

He neglected to seek counsel, he believed his own hype. The people he met are way too tactical than him, they spin stuff for a living daily. Just by alerting others about the meeting could have saved him from the ensuing drama and immediate mistrust he has engulfed himself into.

I guess the youngman learnt a whole generations lesson in one act in life.

I didn’t believe it was a revolution in the 1st place but felt the youth were aggrieved and beset by many things requiring answers but let themselves down by being quick handed.