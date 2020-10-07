OUR COMMENT ON DAVAOS PICTURES

On Sunday the 3rd of October 2020 the Pictures of Female entertainment group called DAVAOS went viral on social media to the disenchantment of their fans and the general members of the public at large.

The two songbirds from the Davaos group, Annie Phiri (Anivaos) and Cheswa Chifwembe (snookivaos) where seen in a very compromising position and kissing in a swimming pool.

The pictures sparked an outrage, with many people describing the images as disgusting and accused the artists of practicing homosexuality, the orientation which against the law of the land.

We equally shared the pictures as we did not agree with the content and compromising position the two artists had taken, ours is to focus on development and we cannot detach development from morals and values of our country which we dearly so love.

Our understanding is that every nation is guided by morals and values

Since every nation, state, community, organization or individual is guided by one moral standard to achieve a particular goal of growth and development. It is therefore imperative to state here that adherence to moral values is a key indicator to achieving economic development in a nation.

Individual values and behaviors have been proven to be key factor that promotes economic performance. Therefore if moral values are promoted, the economy will also perform well since the economy cannot be separated from the people. A famous Italian politician once said „We have built Italy we must now seek to create an Italian”.

Our posting of DAVAOS pictures drew criticism to an extent of you some our followers being disappointed with us and we respect that, you accused us of siding with DAVAOS alleged sexual orientation as expressed in the pictures.

However we are not disappointed with you for being disappointed with us for simple reasons, for us the behaviour of the two artists shocked and disappointed us, we were not only disappointed because this was being practiced in a public swimming pool where our kids are also playing from during this hot season but we understand the two artists have some much influence especially on the young people.

We are however disappointed that society wants to shoot the messenger who is simply exposing the evil, the big elephant in the room ganging against our dearly loved morals and values of our nation. Let’s get back to the incident of few days ago “a 17 year old boy was shot dead after a confusion at a night club around 02hrs in the morning” emotions are too high and we can update you 3 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, a story for another day. We do not want to justify actions of the police but simply pick bitter truth from the incident, what was a young boy doing in a club at 02hrs in the morning? Our society will not want to hear this question instead punch holes in the police conduct which we don’t have issue with….. however this is a discussion for another day.

Today DAVAOS have come out to clarify to the Zambian people for their conduct because of the criticism and exposure of their conduct. They have said they are Christians and not lesbians. The minister of religious affairs Goldfrida Sumaili is quoted in the Daily Mail saying Zambian laws does not permit homosexuality. She says law enforcement should investigate and bring culprits to book adding that she will make necessary follow ups to ensure the issue is dealt with…

Today we are asking questions if we did not bring this issue to the attention of the public could it have attracted the attention it has attracted today.

Where the law enforcement agencies going to investigate this if we kept quiet about this conduct?

Now that this issue is being investigated are you still disappointed with us?

Will you still going to castigate us or castigate the artists for the uncompromising conduct against our morals as Christian nation?

“OUR MORALS DECAYS THE MOMENT WE KEEP QUIET ABOUT WRONG THINGS HAPPENING IN OUR SOCIETY, YOU ARE THE CHANGE YOU WANT.”

Our understanding is that Morals Plays a greater role if we are to achieve development. We are the voice of development.

