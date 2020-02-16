Southern Province Minister, Dr. Edify Hamukale says government does not discriminate against any person attending public or private schools based on their appearance.

This comes as the Twelve Tribes of Israel Rastafari Movement in Livingstone petitioned his office regarding their children not being allowed to attend government schools because of their dreadlocks.

In related news, Livingstone District Education Board Secretary Eden Kambunga reiterates that there is no education policy that hinders anyone from attending government schools based on their belief.

He tells Byta FM News that his office has not received a complaint from the Rastafari community in Livingstone of their children being disallowed to attend public schools with their dreadlocks.

This is despite the Movement in Livingstone complaining that they have already been to various offices, including that of the DEBS with no resolution to their issue.

Movement Priest, Saboi Mukosiku has since challenged government to stop playing hide and seek on the issue and come out in the open.

The Zambia Education Policy of 1996 states that the Ministry of General Education recognizes its role to provide education for all Zambians irrespective of gender, religion, ethnic origin or other discriminatory elements.

Recently, Malawi and Kenya allowed children with dreadlocks to attend public schools after the Rastafari Communities petitioned their respective Constitutional Courts.

*Picture for illustration