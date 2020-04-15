UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has observed that by the time COVID-19 hit Zambia, the country was already weakened by poor management of the economy.

He spoke on ‘Let the people talk’ programme on Phoenix FM yesterday.

Hichilema says there should be measures in place to cut unnecessary government expenditure now and that the savings must be put into the fight against COVID-19, “but also into a Fund that will help houses, small businesses to access funds for them to operate.”

He indicated that the kwacha lost value from K6 to a dollar under the current government to K14, K15 per dollar – way before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“So, why do you want to blame the coronavirus? By the time the coronavirus came unto us, we were already damaged – the kwacha was already damaged against the dollar because of poor management, because of borrowing too much money, because of corruption. Buying VXs instead of buying Toyota Hilux for ministers!” Hichilema explained.

“Why are we pretending that we are a rich country when we are actually eating away money that is supposed to go to school? We are eating money meant to buy ventilators!”

The opposition leader added that if the government had not bought VXs for ministers and the presidential plane, “we would have saved $100, $200, $500 million and we would have bought enough medicines in hospitals, just for ordinary illnesses – without COVID-19 in mind.”

“[But] by the time COVID-19 came, we were already weakened by our poor management of the economy. Why hasn’t the Pula collapsed? It’s because the Pula had the support of the management of the economy which was better than in Zambia,” Hichilema said.

“The currency of a country is a reflection of the management and leadership of a country. I know it sounds painful but it’s the truth. Now is the time to tell the truth to each other. No one must say ‘we are not exporting enough and therefore we are not earning enough to help the kwacha against the dollar.’”

Hichilema further noted that a stronger economy would carry itself through during the COVID-19, much better than a weaker one.

He, however, regretted that those in the PF were not the ones bearing the brunt of a weakened economy now.

“The price is being paid by everyone. All of us, COVID-19 has put us at the same level. We are prepared to help; I wouldn’t walk away from this problem and blame anybody. I don’t believe in blame games. I’m simply saying let us work together,” he said.

Hichilema also said: “the reason we have low [positive] cases of COVID-19 could be that we are not testing enough. But we want to pretend that we are okay.”

Earlier on the programme, Hichilema told the government to stop closing companies now, especially that the COVID-19 had flattened economic activities.

“Do not close companies, like Prime Television that employ hundreds of people directly and indirectly. The enemy, war, is COVID-19! The world-over, governments are looking at how to support businesses to remain open so that the economy somehow continues to move,” he noted.

“Don’t shut Prime Television, for heaven’s sake. We need the media to be open so that citizens can hear alternative solutions to the problems that we are facing. Nobody should shut down the media because this is the mouthpiece we have to fight the coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo phoned-in and claimed that the PF government was receptive to people who wanted to offer solutions.

“But the challenge we have [is that] on one hand you (Hichilema) want to say let’s work together and find solutions…How does it work when you start with blame game [like] ‘you have stolen, you have borrowed for consumption?’ Mr Hichilema knows very well that the infrastructure had gone to zero. Even in Lusaka, what was the road network like 10 years ago?” said Kampyongo.

“How many hospitals did we have in comparison to the growing population that we have currently? To say the PF government has borrowed for consumption is extremely unfair.”

Kantanshi independent member of parliament Anthony Mumba also phoned-in during the programme and put up an economic argument.

Hichilema, in response, like Mumba, spoke economics.