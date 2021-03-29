PRESS STATEMENT

29 TH MARCH 2021

OUR FUTURE IS IN OUR HANDS; KICK OUT THE ENTIRE PF

Zambia is a very rich Country and with a very small population. It’s therefore extremely embarrassing to have a very poor citizenry. It’s unforgivable that majority Zambians under PF cannot afford three meals a day, send their children to school and cannot access quality medical services due to corruption resulting in Zambians being exposed to expired drugs. Zambians are suffering due to poor and corrupt PF leadership.

Therefore it will be suicidal for anyone to spare PF because you were given a bicycle, chicken, goat, meale meal or money. For any meaningful change never leave any PF candidate behind. We have a duty and responsibility to kick out the entire PF leadership. There is nothing like sparing a humble or relative thief. A thief is a thief .The entire PF must go. The future of this County is in our hands, we all need to vote responsibly for HH and UPND.

We must all focus on reclaiming our Country from the wrong hands of PF. This issue of saying TWALI IDUNUNA after voting wrongly should not arise this year. Your vote must deliver a better Zambia otherwise we all perish. You must realize that PF is giving you all sorts of things because of your vote, not because they care for you. Once you vote for PF that will be the end of the relationship. No more handouts from PF or the so called empowerment. Simply do a water melon on them. Receive and chew whatever they give you but vote for HH and UPND to deliver Zambia from poor and corrupt PF leadership.

PF is desperate of winning this year’s elections because of what they have done to you and this Country and also to continue with their criminal activities. Since when did you see a thief or indeed any criminal being too kind to his victims? On the other hand you have HH and UPND willing to save you from this cruel PF leadership. The future of this Country is in our hands through that vote. Your choice is between life and death. We have done it before, even this year we are going to do it together. HH and his team are ready to give you a better Zambia.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter