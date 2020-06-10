“Our incomes have been wiped” Musicians call for a grant

The Zambia Association of Musicians ZAM has requested for a goodwill grant that will help the association and their members lessen the economic impact that COVID 19 health restriction has put on their work.

The health restrictions imposed due to the COVID 19 pandemic has affected many areas of the economy, and players in entertainment industry are one of the most adversely hit. Musicians to be specific have now gone for over four months without being

able to perform and get in their much needed incomes.

In the Zambian set up, most musicians generate the bulk of their revenues through live performances, through stage shows at restaurants, night clubs and other places that require some form of social gathering. But with the ban on mass gathering and closure of bars and nightclubs, many musicians (especially upcoming musicians) have found it hard to make ends meet.

The Zambia Association of Musicians 2AA has encouraged their members to try the digital platforms like social media, YouTube as an alternative channel to generate incomes during this pandemic period.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Zambian Business Times ZBT, president of the Zambia Association of Musicians Tivo Shikapwasha stated that…

The Zambian government has only given a meaningful stimulus package to mostly big corporate entities through the K10 billion covid 19 facility that is being administered through the bank of Zambia BOZ.

Calls for coming up with a package for small and medium size enterprises SMEs and some of the most affected sectors like the case of Musicians, bar and restaurant owners, lodge and private school businesses, media houses and others that have been adversely hit have been made but technocrats seem to be ignoring this perhaps most important need at this time.

Stimulus should not only be thought off as handing over cash grants or loans, but even specific industry and sector incentives that could lessen the impact of covid 19. As the lagged effects of the pandemic now start kicking in, government will come under severe pressure if no proactive actions are taken.