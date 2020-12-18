OUR KWACHA WILL APPRECIATE IF YOU GIVE US ANOTHER FIVE YEAR TERM – SILIYA

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has urged Zambians to give the Patriotic Front (PF) another five year term to enable the national currency to gain value.

Speaking in Lusaka today, Ms Siliya, who is Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, says Zambians have every reason to vote for continuity in the 2021 general elections to avoid experimenting with national leadership.

She says PF means well for Zambia and is determined to transform the country’s economy through effective implementation of its economic stabilisation and growth programme and other viable policies aimed at uplifting the lives of citizens. “People are complaining due to the depreciation of the kwacha which is causing food prices to rise sharply. But what we are saying is if you want the kwacha to appreciate, vote us back in 2021 and your lives will improve”, she said.