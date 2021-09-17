OUR MOUTHS WILL SHUT WHEN YOU FULFILL CAMPAIGN PROMISES, HON NAKACINDA TELLS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

Lusaka Friday, September 17,2021 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity Hon Raphael Nakacinda has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to fulfil his campaign promises of selling the Presidential jet, providing free education from primary to university level, lowering prices of fertiliser from K800 to K250, fuel to K5.

Speking when he featured on PASME radio station in Petauke, Eastern Province, Hon Nakacinda said failure by President Hichilema to fulfil the campaign promises it will be difficult for him to deliver as the Head of State.

Hon Nakacinda said it is only when the new dawn President fulfills his promises to the Zambian people that is when the mouths of those in opposition political parties will be shut.

“When President Hichilema delivers on free education, sells the Presidential jet and reduces the cost of fertiliser to K250 for the farmers, then I will have nothing to talk about, my mouth and for those in opposition political parties will be shut,” he said.

“The best we will do is to go to the farm and rest”.

Hon Nakacinda further advised the UPND administration to see to it that the National budget to be presented in weeks time reflects the various promises the party made to the people of Zambia during the campaigns.

And Hon Nakacinda has urged the UPND administration to uphold cultural and national values adding that the identity of the country should not be tempered with, because this is the more reason it was enshrined in the constitution.

