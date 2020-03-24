By Twaambo Power

Whether they announce a lockdown or not, we are essentially on Lockdown by default because almost all our neighbors are on lockdown.

So their thinking is a little webbed…they feel a lockdown will spiral our import dependent economy even further downwards but they forgot to diversify our economy when they had the chance, but now we can’t move because everyone around us isn’t moving.

This is when PF people will know that WE CAN’T EAT ROADS!!!

We borrowed over $17 billion (highest since our creation) and very little went to production, most of it went to standing structures with very little return on investment.

Now that our neighbors are on lockdown, where is the food going to come from which we import?

We even import toothpicks…that’s how heavily dependant we are on imports.

Maybe that’s why we are not being addressed, there just isn’t any plan for us.

Let’s pray that God shortens these lockdown days otherwise we just might not survive this…

#Fenkyu!!