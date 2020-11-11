OUR PARTY IS FINISHED, EVERY ZAMBIAN IS NOW CRYING AND WE MUST BE READY FOR EXIT BECAUSE ZAMBIANS ARE ANGRY AND AGAINST PF ~ Kungo

By CIC Intelligence

Former North Western Province Patriotic Front Chairman Jackson Kungo has expressed worries on how things are moving in the country especially in North Western Province where almost everyone is angry against the Ruling Party because of the uncontrolled high level of poverty, police brutality, corruption, tribalism etc.

Mr Kungo who was speaking on phone with another senior PF member from the Copperbelt whose identity has been withheld informed CIC PRESS TEAM reporter in Kitwe has charged that the ruling Patriotic Front party members should be prepared to lose power to the opposition UPND who have now even managed to penetrate the system because things are currently not favouring Ruling Party.

Mr Kungo also said that even the current scheme by the PF through Electoral Commission of Zambia to defranchise Zambians by not registering more voters will not help the ruling party but has a negative impact on the PF because their members are not willing to register as voters in numbers as compared to the opposition party members who are still spending long hours on the cue to get the voters card without eating anything.

Mr Kungo has instead advised the top Leadership in PF to consider instructing the Electoral Commission of Zambia to revert back to the old voters register which already has some PF members as eligible voters that to discard it because of his observation on the ground especially in North Western Province which indicates that PF members are not willing to register as voters.

Mr Jackson Kungo is the past Provincial Chairman who was suspended and later replaced by the party Secretary General Davies Mwila following his arrest by the Police for stealing Gold worth 3m kwacha which he share with the former North Western Province Police commissioner Hudson Namachila who was also fired by the President for the same case.

Mr Kungo also stated that he’s still a member of the Patriotic Front push for his clearance by the court using ichipani (party) before he makes a decision to move to another political party where he’ll be respected and considered than to cling on to PF that’s not appreciating him despite his efforts to make PF visible in the Province when he served as the Provincial Chairman for the ruling party.

When CIC Reporter asked whether Mr Kungo has plans to ditch the ruling party to join the UPND, Mr Kungo said that he intends join either UPND or NDC but waiting to see whether UPND and NDC will agree to work together in the 2021 general elections because he believes in Chishimba Kambwili’s politics and Leadership.

Mr Kungo who was heard complaining in a call recording made available to a CIC reporter in Kitwe has said that it is now worrying and scary to be a member of the Patriotic Front because things are bad and Zambians will soon rise against PF known members and if elections were called today, we can terribly lose as a ruling party because of our failure to put the best strategy that can attract people to support the party.

He further stressed that the party Leadership has immensely contributed so much to the problems because of their Failure to manage programs meant to attract party support from Zambia, eg Solar milling plants, Presidential Empowerment initiative Fund which has been mismanaged and abused by those entrusted to manage them on behalf of the party.

It’s not time to pretend that all is well for us as a ruling party and it’s now time to make the right decision to fight for Zambia by doing the correct thing, Mr Kungo said.

Mr Kungo has also advised that if the government fails to manage the voter Registration exercise well, Zambia is headed for the countrywide protests which will now annoy Zambians more and paint the ruling party a bad image which will affect the Presidential vote for the PF allowing a landslide victory for the opposition UPND.

CIC PRESS TEAM