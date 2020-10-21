Saboi Imboela Writes:

Our President is not like the Republican president who doesn’t love his wife and is busy impregnating girls from neighboring countries. Pretending to be married just for the sake of the presidency when a good number of us know the real situa behind the charade. Our president loves his wife and children and what has happened today is really a blow below the belt. Let your political fights remain with u politicians and don’t involve the wives and children. We know that for that man who has no love for his wife this is nothing and so he lacks sympathy and empathy. BUT for CK, uv really gone for his heart, Congratulations bamakaka… Anyway, FIKAPWA