Dear editor

OUR SG DAVIES MWILA MUST GO

The SG must go, the failing of Bill 10 is a clear indication that as PF we need to question the SGs credibility because if he was on the ground he would have saved tax payer money from being spent through these processes knowing that his MPs do not want ECL to be on the ballot paper next year. Ba Mwila, tusheni you are tired of your job. It’s so unfare how you put Hon Tutwa and M Zulu in from despite knowing the task is in negative/minus.

One question is to be an SG you need to lead members and manage concrete party structures, if I put it that some PF members voted against Bill 10 and the SG was aware when in fact not. How will he clear himself?

The in fighting and groupings in our party must be taken care off, it’s only the SG that should clear this. As long as he willingly keeps siding with certain groupings in the party we are in Limbo.

As I conclude, I ask the SG to address the party immediately, especially that the failing of Bill 10 means 100% no hope for our leader to appear on the ballot paper in 12 months.

Ba SG we can’t be sitted to watch you destroy this party, it so painful to face this matter two days after our President Santa’s(MHSRIP) memorial anniversary.

Shame ba SG, call for that briefing and give us direction with dates of restructuring from branch level that must lead to PF convention. You may as well do us the favor by resigning.