Kabushi PF member of parliament and Copperbelt Mobilisation Committee chairperson Bowman Lusambo says they will do anything in their power to maintain President Edgar Lungu in State House beyond 2021.

Speaking when he and other committee members met the provincial executive committee, Mr Lusambo said the top agenda of the PF is work extremely hard and ensure President Lungu retains power in next year’s elections.

The Mobilization Committee of the PF held its first meeting with the Nathan Chanda-led PF Copperbelt provincial executive committee on Saturday.

”The Central Committee made some changes to the mobilization team. As you are aware, the Chairman was Honorable Joe Malanji. We are here not to subtract the efforts of the provincial team. For us, we want to work with the provincial team. Our goal is the bigger picture, which is to ensure that Edgar Lungu is back in State House in 2021, that is our goal and that is your goal as provincial executive. I want to assure you that our objective is to work with you,” Mr Lusambo said.

“Ours is economic mobilization where we will follow the people down to their homes. It is to meet the people in Chipulukusu, Kabushi, Roan and Mpongwe to ensure we get them. We need to come up and win all the 22 seats on the Copperbelt.”

And Mr Chanda said he was happy that the party elected structures were finally meeting with the mobilization committee.

PF Secretary General Mr Davis Mwila has given the guidance on how the mobilization committee should operate following concerns by some party members that the mobilization committee was usurping powers of the elected provincial executive.