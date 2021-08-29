Outgoing Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja writes:

Good evening everyone. Just as I said yesterday it is the prerogative of The President. And it has been done. I wish to now officially bid farewell to you all. It has been easy. Thanks for your support during my tenure of office. I have served the country diligently for36yrs of unbroken service. In executing my duties I would have knowingly or unknowingly injured a lot of people please forgive me . But duty demands this and if I am given another chance I will do the same to protect people. I will always be available to help the in coming command in completing the projects which are in progress.

Thank you all

MAJOR GENERAL DENNIES ALIBUZWI IS NEW ZAMBIA ARMY COMMANDER

President Hakainde Hichilema has Appointed Major General Dennis Alibuzwi as New Army Commander and relieved Major General William Sikazwe, who is to be redeployed.

The head of state has also fired all Police Commissioners in the 10 provinces.

Police IG Kakoma Kanganja and Deputy IG Charity Katanga have also been relived of their duties and replaced with immediate effect.

The changes are as follows

New Appointments!

1. Dennis Alihuzi – Army Commander

2. Godfrey Jere – deputy army commander

3. Collins Barry – ZAF commander

4. Oscar Nyoni – Deputy ZAF

5. Patrick Solochi – ZNS commander

6. Reuben Mwewa – ZNS deputy

7. Remmy Kajoba – Inspector General

8. Milner Muyambango – DIG operation

9. Doris Chibombe – DIG Adm

10. All commissioners are relived.

changes to continue tomorrow