Outgoing Malawi president, Peter Mutharika is said to have written to the South African Home Affairs Department seeking a temporary permit to live in South Africa.

A document that could not be verified from the South African Home Affairs Refugees Department shows that Mutharika has been offered Temporary Asylum Permit by the South African government.

However, this document is doubtful as the Desmond Tutu Refugees office where the document is allegedly been stamped is closed and expected to be opened in August.

Meanwhile, Mutharika vacated the Sanjika Palace on Friday and is expected to occupy his Area 10 residence though some unconfirmed reports indicate that he has relocated to the Lakeshore district of Mangochi.

Mutharika has not yet made any comment in the work of the presidential election held on Tuesday in which unconfirmed results puts the Tonse Alliance torch bearer, Lazarus Chakwera in the lead.