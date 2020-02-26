Out-going Ndola District Commissioner George Chisulo has asked for forgiveness from anyone he could have wronged in Ndola while executing his duties.

Mr. Chisulo has had his contract not renewed by President Edgar Lungu and has been replaced with Mr. Anthony Katongo, a former Ndola mayor.

Addressing his last media briefing in Ndola today, Mr. Chisulo said he will now be more involved in PF activities and ready to receive the President at the Airport.

“I wish to inform you all that my contract came to an end. It ended in May 2019 and it was extended up today. I am indebted to President Edgar Lungu who appointed me to be the DC for Ndola. I will remain loyal to the President and the Party, PF. It was not easy that when one has served and has to leave office. I may have made enemies and others that I have injured, please forgive me. I am sorry, am just human,” Mr. Chisulo said.

“To those that have wronged me also, I forgive you all. For me just to be appointed is an achievement on my part. There is always time for everything. Anthony Katongo takes over as the new DC. I wish him well and I congratulate him.”

President Lungu has also not renewed the contract of Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu.

Mr. Mpundu is eyeing the Nkana Constituency parliamentary seat currently held by National Development planning Minister Alexander Chiteme.