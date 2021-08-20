OUTGOING PRESIDENT LUNGU DECLARES TUESDAY, 24TH AUGUST 2021, A PUBLIC HOLIDAY
Outgoing Republican President Edgar Lungu has declared Tuesday 24th August 2021, the day of swearing-in ceremony for the President- Elect Hakainde Hichilema, a public holiday.
This is to facilitate a smooth handling of the inauguration of the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia and to enable citizens be part of the special event that will be held at Heroes Stadium.
Lungu is truly humble and a statesman. Lungu kwena muntu sana.
Moses P Sichula, what is so humble and statesmanship about declaring a one day non-working holiday during the inauguration of the new president in Zambia? Such a one day non-working holiday was declared even in 2016 when Lungu was inaugurated as president. The sweet thing is that this is the last holiday Lungu will be declaring in Zambia. Some of the days Lungu declared as public holidays should be reviewed!!!