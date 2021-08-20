OUTGOING PRESIDENT LUNGU DECLARES TUESDAY, 24TH AUGUST 2021, A PUBLIC HOLIDAY

Outgoing Republican President Edgar Lungu has declared Tuesday 24th August 2021, the day of swearing-in ceremony for the President- Elect Hakainde Hichilema, a public holiday.

This is to facilitate a smooth handling of the inauguration of the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia and to enable citizens be part of the special event that will be held at Heroes Stadium.