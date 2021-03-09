OVER 100 UPND DEFECT TO JOIN PF

MARCH 7, 2021

Over 100 United Party for National Development (UPND) members in Kasama district of Northern Province have ditched their party to join Patriotic Front (PF) party.

PF Kasama Central Constituency Chairperson, Thandizani Mbewe who received the defectors said the PF is a welcoming party which is willing to work with everyone.

Mr. Mbewe explained that people are coming to join the party because they have seen the many developments it has implemented across the country.

He said people are happy that President Edgar Lungu is a committed leader who is focused on development.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mbewe said this when he received defectors in Mulenga Hills of Mulilansolo Ward in Kasama.

he has since urged the new members to freely consult on issues concerning the party and to follow the party manifestos in order to deliver the much needed development in the district.

And speaking on behalf of the defectors, Patience Musanda who was UPND Kasama Central Constituency Secretary explained that people have left the opposition party due to lack of growth and development.

Ms. Musanda explained that the pro poor policy that the party is implementing is very commendable as it has helped to alleviate poverty levels.

She highlighted the social cash transfer scheme and the various girls and women empowerment programs such as Jewel as some of the initiatives that the government is implementing.