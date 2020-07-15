OVER 100 ZAMBIAN DRIVERS STUCK IN SOUTH AFRICA FOLLOWING PROTESTS AGAINST FOREIGN DRIVERS EMPLOYED BY SOUTH AFRICAN TRANSPORTERS



By Michael Kaluba

More than 100 Zambian drivers are stuck in South Africa and are in danger after locals in that country decided to protest against all foreign drivers that work for South African transporters demanding that they all step down.

SADC Truck Drivers Association President Stanley Muluka says the protests in some parts of South Africa that have gone on for over 7 days now, have been targeted at all foreign truck drivers from Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia among other Southern African countries whom they accuse of taking their jobs.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Muluka has since appealed to government to quickly engage the South African government to ensure the safety of the over 100 truckers that are stuck in that country.

He has further called on Zambian truck drivers to avoid going to South Africa especially if they work for a South African registered trucking firm as they are at risk of attacks from the local people.

The last time similar protests took place in South Africa was last year when more than 70 trucks were torched in Kwazulu-Natal, as truck drivers took their anger to the streets causing property damage.

Efforts to get Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji over this development proved futile as his mobile phone went unanswered.

