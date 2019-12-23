Over 1,000 foreigners have invaded Mwinilunga District of North Western Province following the discovery of Gold in Kasenseli area, Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa has disclosed.

And Hon. Musukwa has disclosed that government has suspended all activities at the Kasenseli Gold Mine following a cabinet decision.

Speaking during a tour of the mine in the company of President Edgar Lungu and other senior government officials,Hon. Musukwa said no mining licences have been issued at the site.

He said it was surprising to see those with exploration licenses engaging in illegal mining activities.

“With what they are getting on top, they quickly start mining thereby compromising the land surface,” Hon. Musukwa said.

He stated that the Zambia National Service and Zambia Army have been deployed on site to enhance security and stop all the illegal activities.

Hon. Musukwa said the foreigners who have invaded the town are buying the precious minerals from the communities who had engaged in mining during the discovery stage.