OVER 1,000 TEACHERS FIRED AFTER BEING FOUND WITH FORGED QUALIFICATIONS.

The over 1,000 teachers who were found with forged qualifications in 2016 have all been fired, the Teaching Council of Zamia has said.

TCZ registrar Kebby Mubanga said the 1,000 teachers were discovered during a registration exercise conducted in 2016 at private and government schools.