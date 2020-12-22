OVER 200 MEMBERS DITCH UPND FOR PF CLAIMS NAKONDE CHAIRMAN

Over 200 opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) members in Luchinde ward of Nakonde district have defected to the ruling party, Nakonde Patriotic Front (PF) Chairman Manfred Sinkala has claimed.

Among them is Peter Simfukwe who has reportedly been coordinating UPND programmes in the area.

He says he has joined the PF because he has seen better candidates ahead of next year’s elections.

The PF district chairman told the old and new members to work together. Mr Sinkala has predicted victory for the ruling party across the constituency at all levels.

The defectors have been empowered with bicycles by 2021 Nakonde parliamentary aspiring candidate Nathan Musingwa Siame.

The UPND has, however, said the defection is fake and meant to alarm the community.

Muchinga Province Chairman Rev Mathews Chilekwa has told Chete FM news that genuine UPND members have cards which serve as proof of membership and challenged for evidence to be shown.

Only Mr Simfukwe has been identified as a member in the ward.