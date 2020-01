Over 21 Zamtel workers have been retrenched.

This is because the institution is allegedly undergoing restructuring.

One of the affected workers who want to remain anonymous says he was called by management to attend a workshop in Lusaka but was instead issued a retrenchment letter.

He has called on government to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, Zamtel Senior Marking Manager Chibeza Ngoma says management will issue a comprehensive statement at a later stage