Alebomba umuntu

BY CHIEF ADMIN Chendela Musonda Mukondo Erasmus

CHITUKUKO PER PROVINCE

OVER $3 BILLION HAS BEEN INVESTED IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE ALONE OUT OF THE $11.5 BILLION NATIONAL DEBT

Southern Province in the 10 years of the Patriotic Front has seen it all from our 7 National development plan – When we say we are not leaving any one behind.

FROM the New Kazungula Bridge, Livingstone Town fully ungraded to tourist capital, it has now a new refurbished International Airport, good refurbished township roads, it has a refurbished Livingstone Lewanika General hospital and good health centres, in addition bro new security wings housing units.

Zimba – Good Road, Pemba – Good Roads and in Monze good things have happened in these ten years, the International Choma Milling Plant, security wings housing units, have new health centres in Monze, good bus Station constructed and good refurbished Hospital.

Choma the New Provincial headquarters and it has seen it all from Provincial headquarters buildings to suit it’s new status, new expanded road network, health centres, refurbished Choma Hospital, security wings housing units and many many projects to many to itemize here.

Mazabuka, Mazabuka Road it’s undergoing resurfacing, the Sugar town it has really not much to talk about, apart from the security wings housing units and good health centres and refurbished hospital.

Our Newest DISTRICT CHIKANKATA has received it’s share:

It is home to the 750 MW power Station , It has a new school under it’s nose 👃 it has new District administration buildings under construction.

NDUNDUWEZI is now connected to the National Grid, it has telecommunication towers you can now watch TV and use a smart phone in Ndunduwezi today, it is now connected to the rest of the world by a drought resistant road, this was just a dream ten years ago

When we say we are not leaving any one behind we just mean that.