SOME 309 medical doctors have written to President Edgar Lungu seeking his intervention in the matter where they have not been paid salaries and settling in allowances for five months.

The doctors say they were employed by the government in March 2019, but they were issued fresh engagement letters in September of the same year with a new appointment date, forfeiting the five months they had earlier worked for.

“RE: PAYMENT OF AREARS AND SETTLING IN ALLOWANCES FOR 309 MEDICAL DOCTORS EMPLOYED ON 25TH MARCH 2019. With reference made to the above, we are requesting an audience with you so you may address us and provide solutions to our issues,” the letter dated September 24, 2020 and signed by their representative Dr Brian Sampa who is based at Chinsali General Hospital, reads. “We were employed on 25th March 2019 by your government through the Ministry of Health which deployed 309 doctors throughout the country. We worked for five months from 1st April 2019 to 1st August 2019 without payment. Additionally, on 1st September 2019 we were issued with new letters from PSMD in an attempt to change our date of employment.”

The doctors have complained that while they have respected and honoured the agreement, the government on its part has not done so.

“To date we have not received our arrears for the period 1st April 2019 to 1st August 2019, neither have we received our settling in allowances owed to us nor has correction of the date of employment been done,” they stated. “We have been to Cabinet Office, PSMD, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Finance for some months to no avail. This outstanding issue has left us frustrated, for we have been working vigilantly during this period. We have maintained our side of the agreement and worked despite everything. However, we believe we have come to a crossroads.”

The doctors demand a quick meeting with President Lungu so that their issues could be resolved.

“We look forward to meeting with you and for resolution to our issues as soon as possible. We request: payment of five months arrears from the period of April 2019 to August 2019, payment of settling in allowances, and correction of the date of employment by withdraw of the letters with errors and issuance of correct letters,” demand the doctors. “We are looking forward to hearing from you as soon as possible as this issue has been long standing. Attached are the photocopies of two letters issued, arrival advice, various signatures of the concerned parties and correspondence between ourselves and the above offices.”

And in a letter addressed to Dr Sampa dated July 16, 2020, the Ministry of Finance advised him and others to take the matter to the Ministry of Health.

“… Reference is made to your correspondence of 26th June 2020 in which you requested for assistance with regard to the following: payment of 5 months’ arrears from April 2019 to August 2019; payment of settling-in allowances; correction of the date of employment by withdrawal of the letters with errors and issuance of correct letters,” states the letter signed by the ministry’s permanent secretary in charge of budget and economic affairs Dr Emmanuel Mulenga Pamu. “Kindly be advised that the Treasury has taken note of your request. However, due to the intricacies of the matter, you may wish to channel this through the Ministry of Health who are better placed to handle the matter once resources are available to them.”

And in another response addressed to Dr Sampa from the Public Service Management Division (PSMD), the case was again referred to the Ministry of Health.

“…The Division wishes to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 26th June 2020, regarding the payment of salary arrears and settling-in allowance in respect of Junior Resident Medical Doctors employed on 25th March 2029, reads the letter signed by director – specials duties Ackim Sakala. “Kindly note that the case has been referred to Ministry of Health for consideration. You are therefore, advised to follow up the matter with the Ministry.”