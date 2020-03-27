Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says that the 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 was made possible because of the intensive screening and contact tracing being done by the government.

Currently, over 3,000 people have been screened based on the information collected at airports, reports from members of the public and community health services.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services says that Government has been proactive in ensuring that the coronavirus does not spread.

She explains that schools were closed and COVID-19 information was being shared even before the first case was recorded.

The minister says the control of the spread of the disease is dependent on how people conduct themselves.

“This is where the issue of national values come in… how do you come from an infectious area and then go outside of the health regulations and start moving around town?” Ms Siliya asked.

People who have travelled outside Zambia in the past few months were asked to self quarantine for 14-days and were expected to provide correct information to immigration authorities.

She adds that the best option is to limit movements, observe social distancing and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.