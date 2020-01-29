By Phoenix Correspondent in Choma

Police in Choma have arrested forty three suspects in connection with the recent riots over suspected ritual killings in Choma’s Chandamali compound.

Southern Province Minister, Edify Hamukale in a statement issued to Phoenix News in Choma explains that of the forty three arrested, thirty seven are male, two woman, three female juveniles and one male juvenile.

Mr. Hamukale says the riots were reported on 26th and 27th January in Choma’s Chandamali compound where six motor vehicles including the Zesco Land Cruiser were damaged by angry residents.

He says the suspects are detained in police custody and will appear in court soon.

Mr. Hamukale has since warned Choma residents to desist from the riotous behavior as they risk facing the wrath of the law.

On Sunday, residents of Choma’s Chandamali compound burnt tyres and threw stones after a rumor went round that there was a suspected ritualist in the area.

Recently, residents in some selected townships in Kitwe on the Copperbelt also rioted after word went round that suspected ritual killers had invaded the town.

