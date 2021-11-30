By Wendson Mavoro

Over 4000 traders have staged a protest at the Lusaka City Council demanding answers over the alleged sale of munyaule market.

Traders spoken to have told Diamond News that alleged plans are underway to move them from munyaule market to Simon Mwewa market to facilitate leasing of munyaule market for K200 million.

The traders are concerned because munyaule market can not accommodate all of them.

They have since called on President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene in the matter. – Diamond TV