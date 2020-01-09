Over 50 people have been arrested in connection with the riots that broke out in Chiwempala Township in Chingola District on the Copperbelt.

The unruly rioters took to the streets to protest the alleged failure by police to arrest a man they suspect to have been behind the alleged ritual killings in the district.

They blocked roads, burnt three motor vehicles and one house all properties belonging to the same person.

The rioters did not only damage property but also rooted various goods among them groceries and household goods.

Copperbelt Police Deputy Commissioner Wamunyima Wamunyima has stated that police managed to bring to book some of the rioters who are currently detained at Chingola Central Police.

Officers from the Zambia Army and Zambia Police have since managed to contain the situation.